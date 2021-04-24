Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $303.43

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.43 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Volex shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48), with a volume of 191,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £532.41 million and a P/E ratio of 33.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

