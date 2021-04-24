Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.00 ($57.65).

ETR VOS opened at €43.45 ($51.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.16 million and a P/E ratio of 41.22. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

