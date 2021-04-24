Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Sells $592,578.62 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $592,578.62. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70.

On Friday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,255 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $302,130.65.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,468 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $127,726.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $246,124.50.

On Thursday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92.

PPR stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.