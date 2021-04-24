Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.45

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.45 and last traded at $177.25, with a volume of 6031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

