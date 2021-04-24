Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €125.18 ($147.27).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCH shares. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of WCH traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Monday, reaching €130.50 ($153.53). 59,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.62.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

