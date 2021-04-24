Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

