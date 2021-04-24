Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Walmart has underperformed the industry in the past year, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company has been gaining on high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong in all units during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. E-commerce sales surged 69% in the U.S. segment. Certainly, the company’s solid efforts to enhance delivery services have been aiding. However, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income in the quarter, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s fiscal 2022 view suggests a decline in net sales, operating income and earnings per share, mainly due to divestitures. Moreover, plans to raise wages of another 425,000 frontline workers, may hurt Walmart’s margins.”

Get Walmart alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.17.

Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.