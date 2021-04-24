Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 27.4% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $127,192.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $659.51 or 0.01335175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

