Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,810 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.