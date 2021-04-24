WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $14.54 on Friday. WeCommerce has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

