WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $14.54 on Friday. WeCommerce has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
WeCommerce Company Profile
