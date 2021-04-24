Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRI. BTIG Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

