Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,407 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bogota Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

