Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $42,000 Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

