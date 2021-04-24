Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $31,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

