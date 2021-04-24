Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 3,645 SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

TLMD opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

