Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $34,000 Position in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXFO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

EXFO stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. EXFO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts predict that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

