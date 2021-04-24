Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.