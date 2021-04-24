Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.23.

TSE WDO opened at C$9.90 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

