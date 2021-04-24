Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.23.
TSE WDO opened at C$9.90 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.25.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
