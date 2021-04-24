West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $355.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $323.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.98. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $185.09 and a twelve month high of $326.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

