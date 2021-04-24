Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.74

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 12431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

