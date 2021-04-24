WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 1,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 389,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

