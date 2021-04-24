William Blair Comments on Stride, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.