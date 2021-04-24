William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IKNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

