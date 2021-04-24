WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,288 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.