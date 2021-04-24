WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

BATS:IFRA opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.