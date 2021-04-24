Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

ASAN stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $5,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,436,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

