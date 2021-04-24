Wolfe Research Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Outperform

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of F opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

