Wrapped NXM Market Cap Achieves $136.05 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $136.05 million and $100.76 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.13 or 0.00163062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

