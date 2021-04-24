X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.18 EPS

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

Shares of X Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 65,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.