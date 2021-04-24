X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.18 EPS

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.
Shares of X Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 65,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.90.
X Financial Company Profile
