Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.08 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

