Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Raised to $160.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Xerox stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after buying an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

