XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.17.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

