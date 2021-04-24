Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

