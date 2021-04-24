YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.00 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $43,648.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

