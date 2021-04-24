Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

DAO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 235,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,501. Youdao has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

