yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) One Day Volume Hits $31,291.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $174,792.01 and $31,291.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 107.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.13 or 0.99875176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00640453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01015874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

