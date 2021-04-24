Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 133.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. 983,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,076. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.