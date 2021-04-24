Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $150.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the highest is $151.40 million. Calix reported sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $599.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 591,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,195. Calix has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Calix by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.