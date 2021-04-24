Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 493,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $13,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

