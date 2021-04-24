Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report sales of $725.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $736.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 3,039,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. Comerica has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $73.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

