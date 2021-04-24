Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 156,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 1.73.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

