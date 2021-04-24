Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Griffon reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. 180,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,264. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Griffon has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

