Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.61). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,865 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. 263,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.