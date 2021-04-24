Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.89). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($4.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Barclays lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $28.35. 281,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,189. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

