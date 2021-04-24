Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

