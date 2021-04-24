Zacks: Analysts Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FURY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 159,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.29.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

