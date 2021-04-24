Zacks: Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $7.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $21.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $22.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

