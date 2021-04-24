Zacks: Analysts Expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. SSR Mining posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.39. 1,227,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,169. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

