Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $965,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.