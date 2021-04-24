Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

